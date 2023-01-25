The Gedi group has reached an agreement with 1it.it Srl for the acquisition of the FormulaPassion.it portal, the most authoritative Italian portal specialized in the motorsport sector on four and two wheels.

History

Born in 2011, FormulaPassion.it is today a multilingual online magazine, which makes use of numerous collaborations with automotive technicians and specialists, providing readers not only with the news of the most important sporting events, but also with an in-depth analysis of the strategies beyond than the voice of the protagonists of the sector. FormulaPassion.it now has over 18 million unique readers to whom it dedicates news, videos and insights on the main events of the international automotive sector, from Indianapolis to Goodwood, from Maranello to Imola.

La leadership

Thanks to the contribution of Formulapassion.it, explains the group in a note, Gedi confirms its leadership in digital and makes the information that its publications offer to Italian readers even richer, also laying the foundations for a long-term project, aimed at enhancing the multilingual coverage of the world of motors dedicated to the wider international public. «The entry of FormulaPassion.it into Gedi is the new step in a journey that began with the acquisition of Alfemminile and HuffPost and which, together with the work of our newspapers, consolidates the leadership position we have achieved in digital information » declares the managing director of Gedi Digital Daniele Bianchi. «The investments we are making – he continues – have changed the positioning of the group on the Italian publishing market: Gedi is increasingly assuming the profile of an innovative and modern media company, a partner of choice for emerging digital realities, interested in realizing projects with us ambitious and long-term.