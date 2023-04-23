Home » GEICO 500 live updates: Top moments from Talladega Superspeedway
Sports

GEICO 500 live updates: Top moments from Talladega Superspeedway

by admin
GEICO 500 live updates: Top moments from Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series‘ April schedule continues Sunday with the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

NASCAR’s top stars will battle it out over three stages: two 60-lap stages, followed by a third and final 68-lap stage.

It’s all going down in Talladega, Alabama, and the green flag is set to drop at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the top moments!

Boogity, Boogity, Boogity!

Aric Almirola was out in front after Lap 1.

That didn’t take long

It only took three laps for the first caution.

Michael McDowell spun out of control on Turn 4, bringing out the yellow flag.

23XI

Can you picture having to be critiqued by Michael Jordan? Well, Bubba Wallace, who led 14 of the first 21 laps, can.

Condensed chaos

Trying to get onto pit road, Tyler Reddick overturned, lost control and bounced off the wall on Lap 35. Reddick, though, was able to eventually get back on track. No other cars were impacted by the incident.

Again?

Just six laps after Reddick lost control going onto pit road, Chase Briscoe did the same. This time around, Briscoe got his car stuck and couldn’t get it moving in time, triggering a caution.

Stay tuned for updates!

Pre-race scene

Top NASCAR stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

See also  Cycling, the world champion Evenepoel changes his program: he runs on October 4th and then gets married

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

the Philadelphia 76ers qualified for the second round...

The great escape from the burning Sudan, Meloni:...

The French Open night game will start ahead...

Vrba did not notice the applause of Pilsen...

GT World Challenge Europe, Valentino Rossi forced to...

Late goal gives Napoli victory at Juventus

Serie A: Juventus-Naples 0-1 – Football

Gatti slapped Kvaratskhelia but the referee doesn’t whistle...

why did I do this to myself? »

Eighteen absorbs bitterness. This was not fair from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy