Geierspichler conquers World Championship silver over 1,500 m

Thomas Geierspichler won the silver medal in the 1,500 meters for wheelchair users (T52) at the IPC World Championships in Paris on Sunday. “This medal means so much to me. I’ve been changing my training for over a year, moving from a marathon cyclist to a sprinter – all towards the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. And now I’m going to get a medal at the World Championships,” the Salzburg native said happily.

“I was sick with nervousness. It didn’t feel like a successful day.” However, the two-time Paralympic champion got involved behind the superior Japanese Tomoki Sato in the fight for the remaining medals and delivered a best performance of the season with a time of 4:03.53 minutes.

“I was stunned at the finish line and thought: that’s impossible. It’s wonderful that I can experience a silver medal at the World Championships again after such a long time,” Geierspichler said happily. “I’m so grateful to all the people who support me and who believe in me.” The World Championships program in Paris continues for him on Wednesday with the 400m heat, the final is on Thursday.

