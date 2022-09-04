A digital map which allows you to have the list of gender free bathrooms in Italy just a click away. To conceive and implement this innovative and pioneering project is the young Turin designer, Giorgio Gaudio. Is called “Inclusive bathrooms in Italy” (Inclusive bathrooms in Italy – Google My Maps) is a service accessible and freelaunched on the web last June to fight the discrimination.

Giorgio, how did this project come about?

“From a chat about the usefulness of genderless bathrooms with some people who have embarked on the path of gender transition. From their stories I understood how profound was the discomfort of being in disparate contexts in front of male-female categorizations which can make you feel discriminated against those who do not recognize themselves in the gender assigned to them by society. From that conversation the idea was born to create a tool capable of signaling in advance the structures in possession of gender free bathrooms. Concrete help in the name ofinclusion“.

How many neutral bathrooms have you mapped so far?

“I have almost reached altitude 200. The greatest concentration is in the regions center-north such as Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, but also al sud with avant-garde regions such as Campania and Sardinia “.

What are the most gender free friendly places?

“First of all university who were decisive in this change of pace, to follow closely also the educational establishments (mainly high schools) which are gradually adapting to change. And then also public exercises (bars, restaurants, pubs) e locals Lgbt + friendly. Also noteworthy are the studies of psychologists which are constantly increasing “.

A controversy broke out at the University of Pisa about the symbols used outside the neutral bathrooms …

“There is no single nationally recognized icon, I have come across symbols of all kinds. Certainly the most used is theman-woman union. I also came across neutral bathrooms characterized by more imaginative symbols as in the case ofunicorn“.

How is the map updated?

“I find out through i traditional media or through i socialbut much of the credit goes to the users of Instagram who write to me pointing out new places. Recently I decided to add to the map also the services where the tampon box is present (free sanitary pads) to meet the needs of those who have the cycle. To make the map even more complete, I appeal to all people who know places or structures with gender free services or with tampon boxes to write me privately on my Instagram profile “.

Why is it important to raise awareness on this issue?

“Inclusion passes through the gender free bathroom, from pronouns, from electoral lists. The new generations are ready for this change, protagonists of a wave of solidarity that is difficult to stop. My project is a small piece of this cultural revolution. It allows people to no longer go blind, to avoid unpleasant situations of great discomfort and to be discriminated against. The more the project grows, the more awareness on certain issues grows. The map is a first step, for the future I would like to design stickers to attach to the entrance to public establishments gender free friendly“.