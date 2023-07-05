gene doping, a new form of cheating under surveillance

In their own way, global anti-doping actors could make ” Who wants peace prepares for war “ their expression. This is how, for twenty years, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been preparing its weapons on the subject of genetic doping.

In France, the subject took on particular resonance at the start of the year. Not that a case has been detected – nor has there been, to date, globally. But, through the so-called Olympic bill, adopted by Parliament on April 12, the government has given the means to the French anti-doping laboratory, in Saclay (Essonne), to carry out genetic analyzes if necessary.

” An obligation “, a little over a year before the start of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, argued the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, at the end of March before the deputies. “It’s for the Games, we have to comply [avec le code mondial antidopage] and in a sustainable way. » The decrees implementing the law should, according to our information, be issued in September.

Gene doping consists of modifying one’s genetic heritage in order to stimulate the endogenous production of a prohibited substance, such as growth hormone or erythropoietin (EPO). A diverted method of gene therapy, which “Consists of introducing genetic material into cells to cure a disease”according to the National Institute of Health and Medical Research.

“Imagine deflecting gene therapy for doping purposes in sport, the threat has only increased over the past twenty years”explains Olivier Rabin, WADA’s science and medicine director. And to take as an example the technology of messenger RNA (messenger ribonucleic acid), with which the vaccines against Covid-19 were manufactured during the pandemic. “Using messenger RNA, I can inject you with the coding for EPO or growth hormonesays Olivier Rabin, who has worked at WADA since 2002. Technically, I didn’t inject you with the EPO, but the RNA messenger that will allow your cellular machinery to code for erythropoietin; so you are doped with genetic means. »

One step ahead of the police

If the technology exists, cheaters will be interested in it. Also, since the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, the International Testing Agency (ITA), which oversees anti-doping at the Olympics, has included genetic doping in its analyzes. But of the few dozen tests carried out in Tokyo, then, at the beginning of 2022, at the Winter Games in Beijing after suspicions of genetic doping, none have so far proved positive.

