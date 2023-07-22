GENERAL ELECTIONS 23J | All or nothing for Yolanda Díaz: being vice president or being trapped in her own coalition

Madrid

22/07/2023 a las 20:10

CEST

Sumar’s candidate is not only risking her presence in the future government, but her role on the left of the PSOE

Yolanda Diaz faces the biggest challenge of his political career this Sundaythe one who will decide how it goes down in history and the one who will draw his role in the next four years of legislature. Sumar’s candidate leads an amalgamation of formations that will have to coexist in the Congress of Deputies. And a parliamentary group very difficult to unite without the authority that comes from being in the coalition government. The results of the polls and the subsequent pacts open two paths for the Galician: either enter the Government as vice president and “leave crowned” after the 23J -an expression used by Ada Colau this campaign-, or face a stony path in opposition.

Díaz face this sunday two battles, and the two go hand in hand. The first, the most important, and also crucial for the other contests, is that of governance. Sumar has carried out the entire campaign with the obsession of unseating Vox from third position, knowing that this objective is a condition of possibility to be able to be decisive in the formation of the Government.

In the last hours, in Sumar They considered a result similar to that of United We Can in 2019with a floor of 30 seats in the worst scenario, and on the verge of 40, in the best. Not negligible figures, taking into account that the trend in which all the polls agree that the bipartisanship will come out reinforced this Sunday. But absolute majorities continue to be impossible for PP or PSOE. And if a few weeks ago it seemed likely that popular and Vox would add 176 deputies -the absolute majority- the options of the right-wing bloc seem to have reduced as the campaign progressed.

The guarantee of being vice president

Yolanda Díaz’s future depends to a large extent on whether Sumar is decisive or not for the formation of the Government. If so, the Sumar candidate aspires to re-edit as vice president of Pedro Sánchez, in a tandem that she has lived with without too many problems in the last legislature. This position would not only mean a political success for the Galician and the possibility of deploying her program from the Council of Ministers; but it would also allow keep the ranks of your parliamentary group tightwhose unit will remain seriously compromised in case of not entering the Government or achieve poor results.

And this is the second battle posed for Díaz, whose results will also affect the operation of his electoral platform born as a result of the call for elections. The circumstances in which Sumar was born become relevant when the elections are over, which was the joint objective that brought together the different forces under the same umbrella.

The results will determine how the space is defined. If the balance is good and Sumar achieves a decisive role in Spanish politics, it is easier for its members to maintain adherence to the project. For all this, revalidating the institutional position of vice president would be a fundamental boost for Yolanda Díaz, also internally, since it would make her the undisputed leader of the parliamentary group.

But in the event of going over to the opposition or failing to achieve the planned objectives, tensions can grow within the space, with formations that threaten to mark their own path such as Podemos or Compromís, which have made their intention explicit. keep your own idiosyncrasy Within the group.

complex balances

In Sumar there are around fifteen parties that are not very cohesive and where the interests of one and the other do not always coincide. A coalition, in short, where the risk of implosion will depend on the strength or weakness of who governs it. And if the history of this country has shown anything, it is that the move to the opposition is the greatest test for a leadership forged at the risk of the Government.

To the complex balances within the coalition is added the singular position of Podemos. The revenge for the veto of Irene Montero still persists in the formation, which reduced its involvement in the campaign to a minimum to charge Yolanda Díaz with sole responsibility for the results this Sunday. Starting tomorrow, the leadership is determined to settle accounts with the candidate in the event of falling below thirty seats after a campaign with proposals, such as universal inheritance, which have raised blisters in the purple ranks.

The ‘sandwich’ PSOE-PODEMOS

Podemos plans to maintain its own line within the Sumar coalition, and this can complicate the role of Yolanda Díaz in the event of remaining in the opposition. If she manages to reissue her Vice Presidency in the Government, the leader will be respected. But in case of not doing it, the Galician would remain in a difficult position within his own group parliamentarian.

Díaz has always shown off keeping some firm principles but with a dialogue style. An intermediate strip between the PSOE, to which it could resemble in its forms, but with proposals closer to the theses of Podemos, a much more aggressive party when it comes to understanding politics.

If Alberto Núñez Feijóo finally becomes president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz runs the serious risk of being blurred in Congress, where she will neither be the leader of the opposition – a role that the socialist secretary general will play – nor a clear reference to the left of the PSOE, with a Podemos advocating more radical theses within the coalition. A scenario that, if given, will leave Yolanda Díaz in the indefiniteness and trapped in a sandwichbetween the social democracy or the most radical left.

