GENERAL ELECTIONS | The PP of Madrid considers the 137 deputies in Congress achieved after the CERA vote

This was announced by Alfonso Serrano on Twitter: “Feijóo and PP are even more legitimized for the investiture with 16 more seats than the PSOE”

The PP of Madrid has considered that the 137 deputies in the Congress of Deputies have been achieved after the Madrid Electoral Board concluded the scrutiny of the residents in the foreigner, the CERA votewith 19,006 votes for the PP and 10,411 for the PSOE, although the result must be confirmed by the general scrutiny that is still pending.

The general secretary of the PP in Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, announces on Twitter that “the PP achieves seat 16 in Madrid” and adds 137 seats. “We must not give up anything and fight for each vote in each election. Feijóo and PP are even more legitimized for the investiture with 16 more seats than the PSOE,” he asserted.

“A seat that can be fundamental for the governability of our country and avoid having a government in the hands of Bildu, coup plotters and fugitives from Justice. It is the seat of democratic and constitutional dignity”, indicates the general secretary of the Madrid PP.

He ends his messages with thanks to the legal and electoral team, to the voters of Madrid and “to the people of Madrid abroad who have put things in their place.”

For his part, the people’s deputy that would be elected, Carlos García Adanero, thanked the PP for all its efforts to achieve that 16th seat. “Thank you very much to all the voters of the PP. Infinite thanks to the PP of Madrid for their great work, led by Isabel Diaz Ayuso and by Alfonso Serrano. It is an honor for me to be part of this great team,” he says.

According to the Act of scrutiny for the vote of absent residents abroad of the Electoral Board of Madrid, to which EFE has had access, of the 44,833 votes for Congress, 19,006 are for the PP; 10,411 for the PSOE; 7,199 for Sumar and 6,253 for Vox.

For the Senate, 44,314 votes have been received with a majority also for the PP senators.

Specifically, popular parliamentarians Pedro Rollán, Pío García Escudero and Paloma Martín get the most votes, with some 18,000 votes each; followed by the socialist senators José Manuel Franco, Santiago Llorente and María del Valle Luna, supported by between 10,441 the candidacy with the most support and 9,473 the least.

The Provincial Board must conclude the general scrutiny of the more than 7,000 tables in Madrid, correcting errors, verifying data and reviewing invalid votes.

The final results will be known late on Saturday or Sunday, since there are still resources for those results for part of the political parties and it is expected that this provincial board solve them tomorrow.

