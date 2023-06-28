Home » General Figliuolo commissioner for reconstruction after the floods in Emilia-Romagna
General Figliuolo commissioner for reconstruction after the floods in Emilia-Romagna

General Figliuolo commissioner for reconstruction after the floods in Emilia-Romagna

Francesco Paolo Figliuolo. After furious political controversies here is the name of the commissioner for reconstruction post-flood. The first Giorgia Meloni has chosen e, except for changes line in the running, in the Council of Ministers convened for 6 pm on Tuesday 27 June, he will propose to his team the profile of the general that Mario Draghi wanted to lead the vaccination campaign against Covid.

We will leave the CDM with the name of the commissioner, he is saying in these hours Matthew Salvini. And in the government there are still those who expect a few petals from the prime minister, which would also include the name of Fabrizio Curcio (Civil Protection).

However, Meloni, also in order not to break with the territory, is about to rely on Figliuolo, an authoritative name that is not linked to parties or alignments.

And to prevent criticism from the opposition and not to undermine collaboration with local institutions, which was very valuable in the days of the emergency, the government has found a solution that could make everyone agree: the three presidents of the affected regions, Bonaccini, Giani and Acquaroli will be appointed sub-commissioners.

The announcement of Figliuolo’s appointment and the creation of the commissioner structure will be followed by an ad hoc decree law.

