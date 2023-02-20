A magic shot at the start of 16 (Par 3) to achieve a definitive break with Max Homa. Jon Rahm was solid, especially at 14 with another crucial birdie, to get this Genesis Invitational. The Spaniard ended up taking the best of the American colony in which Will Zalatoris (4th behind Patrick Cantlay) was on fire this Sunday (-7).
One more line on the charts, a throne of the world hierarchy found, a double blow for Jon Rahm. The first European to win at Genesis since Nick Faldo in 1997, he obviously savored his improvement as he soars at the start of 2023 (3rd title after those won in Hawaii and then at La Quinta): ” It’s incredible. I find it difficult to explain what I feel. It was a hard week and a rough Sunday. After my bogey at 12, I knew how to stay in it to find solutions. »
Woods, Major goals
Tiger Woods presented the trophy to Jon Rahm. A little earlier on the course, he had shown his historic colors for this last lap (red, black) but that was not enough. The American appeared a little less valiant than on Saturday, lacking in precision, also moving more slowly as if fatigue had suddenly caught up with him. His five bogeys, for three birdies (+2), reminded us how much caution should remain about him even if the record of his Genesis is extremely reassuring (-1).
And he enjoyed it: “I was a little rusty, made a few mistakes on Sunday and struggled to adapt to the extremely changing speed of the greens. Still, I felt like I was typing as well as I did at home. I have to thank my team for all the hard work. » Impossible to predict how, from lap to lap, from tournament to tournament, his body will react to the chain of efforts. It will probably only be aligned over a small eight weeks in the year, at most, with absolute priority for the Majors. They will inevitably shake up the golf world.