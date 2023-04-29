Geneva/Servette celebrates its title premiere in Swiss ice hockey

The decisive final game against Biel was sold out in no time. But after winning the championship, it seemed as if Geneva had to learn that again: how to celebrate a title. Goalkeeper Robert Mayer in particular must feel deep satisfaction.

On target: The Geneva/Servette players pose in front of the fans in Les Vernets. Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

The heroes of the first winning team in the 118-year history of Geneva/Servette come from everywhere: from Finland like Sami Vatanen, he scored twice on Thursday evening in the 4-1 victory in the Belle against EHC Biel. From the Czech Republic like the formidable goalkeeper Robert Mayer. From Zurich, from Québec, from the Jura.