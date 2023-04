Geneva/Servette effortlessly wins Belle 4:1 against EHC Biel and is Swiss champion for the first time. Winning the Geneva title is a good example of why equal opportunities in sport remain the most precious asset.

Servette’s title will trigger something in Geneva, in French-speaking Switzerland, a region almost forgotten in the major Swiss public sports of the 21st century. Valentin Flauraud / Keystone

Geneva/Servette is champion. A worthy, logical champion. And at the end of what is possibly the richest championship in the history of Swiss ice hockey, one thing can be said: The National League product is better than ever; an important part of its appeal is parity.