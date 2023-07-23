Genoa defeated by Venice in the second test of the season – Calcio

Defeated for Genoa in the second test of the season in Moena, Venice won after a match in which four penalty kicks were awarded: three scored and one missed. In the first half Gilardino lined up the team with a 3-5-2. In front of goalkeeper Martinez the defensive line made up of Biraschi, Vogliacco and Dragusin while Sabelli, Frendrup, Strootman, Jagiello Martin played in midfield. In attack the couple formed by Gudmundsson and Puscas. After 5 minutes Gudmundsson had a penalty saved by Frendrup. Then Venezia took the lead in the 8th minute after a foul by Strootman in the red and blue area, from eleven meters Pohjanpalo made no mistake.





The match offers few thrills, until the 24th minute. Second penalty for Venezia for Martin’s knockdown on Pierozzi, Pierini’s execution from the penalty spot is perfect. Before the break, he shortened the Grifone with the fourth penalty kick of the day awarded by referee Aureliano after a hold by Pohjanpalo on Biraschi. It’s 36′ but this time Gudmundsson shoots perfectly and beats Joronen. Whirlwind of substitutions in the second half with Gilardino giving space to several players including Coda, Melegoni, Matturro and Yalçin. There is still time for Venice to increase the booty. First in the 51st minute with a shot from Andersen who hit the post and went into the back of the bag and then in the 63rd minute with a shot from distance by Busio.

