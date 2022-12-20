The Gilardino cure has reinvigorated Genoa who have won seven points in three games with the former striker on the bench in Blessin’s place. The Griffin with the victory at the Ferraris against the leaders Frosinone who hadn’t lost for 78 days is back in the running for promotion. The defensive solidity is the thing that surprises the most about this Genoa which will now be further strengthened with the return of Mimmo Criscito who returns to Liguria after the German coach was kicked out of the ownership. The former rossoblù will leave Toronto signing a six-month contract with the Ligurian team. In case of promotion to Serie A it is probable that Criscito will stay otherwise he will return to Toronto.