The goalkeeper’s harsh attack on the former Genoa coach, Alexander Blessin

In recent days the official announcement: Alexander Blessin, he is no longer the coach of Genoa. Il Griffin, after a disappointing start to the season, has in fact decided to relieve the German coach of his post, entrusting the bench to Alberto Gilardino. The coach, after the decision made by the club, greeted the city with a post released on Instagram. Post which was immediately followed by a heavy comment by the former Genoa goalkeeper, Federico Marchetti, with whom Blessin shared several months in his experience in Liguria in the three-year period 2018/22.

You are the poorest, most fake and conceited manager I’ve had in my long career. You’ve been making fun of all Genoans since day one. With your ridiculous football ideas you have led a team that could have been saved to relegation. Now that you’re finally home, take a bath of humility and see Davide Nicola and try to learn from him how to manage a group to get results on the pitch, not the fans’ songs like you did!!! Good luck! Come on Genoa“.

