Genoa stops Juventus: Allegri fails to attack the top

Genoa stops Juventus, deserving the point and making up for the defeat in Monza. Juventus, ahead of rigor of the Churchhe doesn’t land the blow and comes achieved at the beginning of recovery from Gudmudnsson, missing the opportunity to put pressure on Inter with a new overtaking move at the top. Gilardino surprised everyone by designing his Genoa from the first minute with a compact 4-4-2, Bani and De Winter central defenders, and relying on the Gudmundsson-Messias duo up front with Malinovskyi in midfield. Allegri responds with Vlahovic and Chiesa up front while Rabiot sits in the stands with Miretti starting in his place.

Juventus controlled the match from the start even if the first conclusion bears the signature of Malinovskyi who in the 6th minute tries from outside the area with Szczesny attentive. However, the guests are growing more and more they begin to lead the race with continuity. In the 14th minute, Chiesa had an opportunity to challenge Martinez from the back line, doing well to deflect it into a corner. In the 22nd minute, with a cross from the attacking midfield, Chiesa finds the insertion of Vlahovic who, countered by Dragusin, however shoots high.

Chiesa’s rigor changes everything

Al 27′ the lead comes thanks to an error by the home team. Malinovskyi serves Badelj on the edge of his own area who misses the control allowing Vlahovic to steal the ball from him. The Serbian passes to Chiesa who is free in the area and Martinez passes out in front of Massa. A penalty that Chiesa doesn’t miss giving his team the lead. Gilardino’s rossoblù try to react with Juve who defend with order, often starting on the counterattack. In the 34th minute Vasquez tries but his shot is high, in the last minute Vasquez puts it back in from the back for the onrushing Gudmundsson who, thanks to Kostic, is unable to hit the ball on the run almost from the small area. Thus we go to half-time with the Bianconeri in the lead.

Only one change in the interval and it was that of Ekuban in place of Vasquez in Genoa. A great move by Gilardino as the rossoblù equalized after less than four minutes. Ekuban is the one who triggers the action and he serves Badelj at the limit, the Croatian passes in the area to Frendrup who is good at touching for Ekuban himself who instead of finishing frees Gudmundsson who makes no mistake from two steps.

Juve tries to start again immediately and in a short time he came close to taking the lead again twice. In the 6th minute due to an error by Martinez who misses the relaunch by serving Chiesa but the scorer of the Juventus goal waits too long and the rossoblù goalkeeper manages to save. To then repeat itself on a diagonal from Vlahovic at 8. Genoa understands that they can aspire to something more and begins to raise their center of gravity while Allegri inserts Milik and Weah for Kostic and Vlahovic.

The race remains a game of chess but despite two chances, Bani headed over, Bremer in full recovery with Martinez super to lift in the corner, he was no longer unblocked and the home team could celebrate an important point. Juventus remains second, -1 behind the Nerazzurri, playing against Lazio on Sunday evening.

Share this: Facebook

X

