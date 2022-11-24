Home Sports Genoa, the new ownership buys Herta Berlin
Sports

Genoa, the new ownership buys Herta Berlin

by admin
Genoa, the new ownership buys Herta Berlin

777 Partners, the American company that owns Genoa, announced overnight the purchase of the majority stake in the historic German club Herta Berlin. The group, based in Miami, in an official statement communicated that “it has agreed with Tennor Holdings to acquire its stake in 64,7% in Hertha BSC».

Both Hertha and DFL board approvals are now awaited for what will be the largest stake bought by a foreign company in the Bundesliga.

The galaxy of “777 Football Group” is therefore expanding, the company created specifically to invest in the world of football which since November 2021 when it bought Genoa has given way to the creation of a real network of clubs which currently includes the Vasco da Gama in Brazil, it Standard Liège in Belgium, the Red Star FC (Paris) in France and the Melbourne Victory in Australia as well as holding a minority stake in Sevilla in Spain, to which Herta in Berlin will now be added.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Hertha BSC and look forward to engaging with the club and its stakeholders,” said Josh Wander, founder and managing partner of 777 Partners. As a founding member of the Bundesliga, Hertha BSC is one of Germany’s most important and historic football clubs.”

«The sale to 777 Partners is an excellent solution and we are very happy with this result – he underlined Lars Windhorst, Ceo di Tennor Holding -. We believe Hertha BSC will benefit immensely from this new shareholder who brings not only financial benefits but a lot of professionalism, great expertise and an impressive international network of football clubs in Europe, the Americas and Australia. The investment of 777 Partners is therefore also an investment in a solid, viable and successful future of Hertha BSC.”

You may also like

Montalto redeems himself and hopes to overturn the...

Last stage: the history of the Bologna pound

World Cup Switzerland vs Cameroon, who can win?...

The relaunch of Brando Radaelli «With my brother,...

World Cup Brazil vs Serbia, who can win...

Alto Canavese remained standing The playoffs remain close...

2022 World Cup Spain beats Costa Rica 7-0...

Germany shuts its mouth: the powerful gesture of...

World Cup Portugal vs Ghana, who can win?...

Lidia Ravera’s warning: “Let women be subjects and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy