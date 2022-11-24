Listen to the audio version of the article

777 Partners, the American company that owns Genoa, announced overnight the purchase of the majority stake in the historic German club Herta Berlin. The group, based in Miami, in an official statement communicated that “it has agreed with Tennor Holdings to acquire its stake in 64,7% in Hertha BSC».

Both Hertha and DFL board approvals are now awaited for what will be the largest stake bought by a foreign company in the Bundesliga.

The galaxy of “777 Football Group” is therefore expanding, the company created specifically to invest in the world of football which since November 2021 when it bought Genoa has given way to the creation of a real network of clubs which currently includes the Vasco da Gama in Brazil, it Standard Liège in Belgium, the Red Star FC (Paris) in France and the Melbourne Victory in Australia as well as holding a minority stake in Sevilla in Spain, to which Herta in Berlin will now be added.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Hertha BSC and look forward to engaging with the club and its stakeholders,” said Josh Wander, founder and managing partner of 777 Partners. As a founding member of the Bundesliga, Hertha BSC is one of Germany’s most important and historic football clubs.”

«The sale to 777 Partners is an excellent solution and we are very happy with this result – he underlined Lars Windhorst, Ceo di Tennor Holding -. We believe Hertha BSC will benefit immensely from this new shareholder who brings not only financial benefits but a lot of professionalism, great expertise and an impressive international network of football clubs in Europe, the Americas and Australia. The investment of 777 Partners is therefore also an investment in a solid, viable and successful future of Hertha BSC.”