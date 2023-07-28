Genoa zangrillo – Tiscali Sport

We met him, obviously, as a personal doctor and above all a friend of Silvio Berlusconi, the man who accompanied the former Prime Minister in all the most delicate moments of his life, helping him to overcome them, up to the last one, which was unsurpassed even for medicine. And then, of course, we met him during the pandemic when – apart from a sentence on the “clinically dead virus”, probably born from too scientific language and from the fact that at that moment no one had entered his ward for weeks and in a moment of very strong pressure, therefore absolutely understandable and above all to be framed at the end of May, when it was pronounced and with the desire to allow Italians to experience a summer not as prisoners – he was one of the doctors who managed to balance seriousness scientific without denial slides, with a language that has reassured the Italians, without useless media and psychological terrorism in an already difficult moment.

And with a fixed point: that is, don’t forget the rest of the sick and diseases other than Covid and don’t forget prevention either. In short, I believe that – each with his own style and in his own way – his great friend (also of football faith) Matteo Bassetti and the protagonist of this story, Alberto Zangrillo, head of the intensive care unit of San Raffaele in Milan – have been two of those who have won the trust of Italians in the Covid era.

But what we are talking about today is another Zangrillo, the president of Genoa who is first and foremost the prime mover in his team’s return to Serie A. It was he who explained to the fans who celebrated the then coach Blessin, known above all for his slips under the bleachers, for boat trips to the Boccadasse rock and for the praise of Fabio Capello, more than for the results and the game, and the then sporting director Spors that so much enthusiasm for a relegation was not the height of life. It was Zangrillo himself who coined the slogan O1Y, Only One Year, one year only in Serie B, which later became the slogan that accompanied last year’s fantastic rossoblù ride.

And, above all, it was Alberto Zangrillo (together with the rest of the club’s “Mediterranean” current: the managing director Andres Blazquez, the sporting director Marco Ottolini, the general manager Flavio Riccardella) who signed the move that launched Genoa: via the coach Blessin, incredibly confirmed in spite of continuous results and repercussions, without a word of Italian that wasn’t “splendid fans” and a change in the balance of power with respect to the “Teutonic and Saxon” current of the club. It is only due to Zangrillo if the alarms were sounded in time, it is only due to Zangrillo if Gilardino arrived on the bench, even last year’s main shirt sponsor, Radio 105, was only due to Zangrillo: “Piersilvio Berlusconi, to whom I binds a solid friendship, he wanted to give a sign of affection towards our colors “. And it is precisely on the occasion of the presentation of the new Genoa shirt sponsor, Pulsee, the electricity and gas marketing company of the Swiss multinational Axpo, that Zangrillo talks about his second life as president of the football team, starting with serious and managers on expectations for the season: “We have to fly low and stay afloat, learn how to best interpret Serie A and continue in small steps. It will be a very competitive championship with structured teams that have experience. Relegation has helped us to gain awareness” .

Zangrillo still has the Milan of the past few days in his eyes, when the bad weather hit his city: “We were really scared, lightning and arrows that we had never seen and I just returned from a three-hour journey to get to Genoa”. And it is here that the president of Genoa talks about his emotions, letting go of joy for the new sponsorship of Pulsee, an image of the energy and ecological transaction and of the future.

And precisely the passage between the past and the future is at the center of the story of the president of Genoa: “Our club is the oldest in Italy, already rooted in the nineteenth century and yet projected into the future, not only with the sponsor. I am moved and happy to see our youngsters, an entire generation, who have become enthusiastic about Genoa in recent months, guys who even asked me for my autograph at the training camp, without me having done anything in particular. And this fantastic season ticket campaign confirms all this in a hostile, often insecure, doubtful land with harsh difficulties, and it is even more beautiful”.

He says “our young people”, he says “the healthy part of our society”, this time referring to society in general and not just to Genoa, Zangrillo. And his smile is the best testimony of how he was able to immerse himself in his new role, changing the skin of the North Staircase, transforming the South into a second North and – as we reported a few days ago right here on Tiscalinews – also transforming the Ferraris into a large discotheque, from “Guasto d’amore by Bresh” to “BellissimA” by Annalisa, with a communication and marketing team that makes the difference: Dino Storace, Alberto Olmi, Lorenzo Semino, Matteo Rossi and all their teams.

But there is not only Zangrillo. Because the other news that talks about the renewal of Italian football comes from Gianluca Garbi, CEO of Banca Sistema, who talks about the state of health of the football system: “As a System, we support most of the teams”.

But the system, this time with a small letter, can only hold up with corrections: “Improvements are possible – explains the managing director of the Bank who is the safe of half of Serie A – by radically innovating the management of the teams”.

And the recipe for the number one of Sistema envisages “looking at the experience of the NBA, starting with the salary cup, with a ceiling on the highest salaries that no longer support the market, at the necessary cleaning up to be done in the accounts in society, at a efficient exploitation of branding, the use of infrastructure linked to the teams, the promotion of talent born at a youth level, sustainable financial management, marketing declined in a modern way. It is precisely the United States that is showing us that football can be a sustainable, inclusive and successful industry for all”.

And, for once, for Italian football, “you want to be American” is a good thing.

