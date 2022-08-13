“Can not be done exploit autism to obtain a reduction in sentence “. Is indignant theDIESIS Associationwhich denounces the behavior of the lawyers of Alberto Genovese in the last hearings of the trial that sees him accused for sexual violence perpetrated on two young men, who were allegedly stunned with alcohol and a mix of drugs. “We cannot tolerate autism being used as excuse to justify crimes and ignoble actions like a rape ”, says Angelo Chiodi, president of the DIESIS Association which, since 2010, has been working in training to promote the inclusion in social and working life of autistic people. “The defensive structure of the lawyers of the entrepreneur Alberto Genovese aims to obtain a reduction of sentence of their assisted with the request of semi-insanityarguing that drug and alcohol abuse, coupled with the Asperger’s syndromewould have reduced the ability to perceive the dissent of the two girls victims of violence “. The young women in question are an 18-year-old – rendered unconscious and raped on 10 October 2021 in Milan, in the luxury penthouse of the 44-year-old former king of startups – and a 23-year-old stunned and raped in July 2020 in Ibiza.

“Genovese’s defensive line confuses the meaning of autism – points out Dr. Cristina Panisi, scientific referent of the DIESIS Association -. The diagnosis of autism is not intended as a label of a pathology, in fact, it is a neurobiological condition that is part of the level 1 autism spectrum, defined as mild autism, for which people require only minimal support to be able to carry out the activities of daily life, a condition that persists for life “. On the pages of Luce!a newspaper that has always been committed to raising awareness on the issue of social equity, we have repeatedly stressed the importance of the correct definition of autism: it is a condition, not a disease. We explored the topic with Federica Cantriglianipsychologist and coordinator of the psycho-educational activities of the DIESIS Association.

How do you fear that Genovese’s line of defense could damage the position of people with the autism spectrum?

“As an association we work to increase personal autonomy, to enhance the potential and develop the social, relational and working skills of autistic adolescents and adults, also thanks to the collaboration of important partners, such as the Adecco Foundation for equal opportunities that supports us in internships and job placements. Generalizing the actions of a single person and attributing them without scientific evidence to a condition such as that of autism seems to us at least dangerous. We have been fighting for years against the stereotypes that accompany autistic people, who have always been perceived as disabled, savant or extremely brilliant while, as we like to remember, most of them are normal people who simply function differently. The risk is to put a further stigma on autistic people, limiting any opportunities for growth and work and increasing the fear that often surrounds what is unknown ”.

Does Genovese’s defense have a full-blown diagnosis? Is there any scientific basis that demonstrates the diminished ability to understand and want on the part of people with Asperger’s Syndrome?

“We do not know and do not question the diagnosis of Genovese as a person on the autism spectrum, but we would like to emphasize that” a diminished ability to understand and want “is not a useful feature to diagnose Asperger’s syndrome, but it can depend on other factors external. In general, however, we can say that conditions of mental distress represent a risk factor for substance abuse. Autistic people may have psychiatric symptoms that can lead to above-average alcohol and substance use but, according to studies, they are not closely linked to autism itself (Helverschou, SB, Brunvold, AR, Arnevik, EA (2019). Treating Patients With Co-occurring Autism Spectrum Disorder and Substance Use Disorder: A Clinical Explorative Study. Substance Abuse: Research and Treatment, doi: 10.1177 / 1178221819843291) “.

Could the fact that autism spectrum disorders represent a condition, not a pathological state, could undermine the defense’s thesis regarding an alleged mental illness?

“Having not had direct contact with Genovese and not dealing with legal matters we cannot make a judgment on what could or could not confirm an alleged mental infirmity. What is certain is that if the diagnosis is confirmed we hope that Genovese will first assume his responsibilities but that he will also want to work on himself to build his own balance of life and, why not, try to work alongside autistic people to also confront him with people who could help him understand and learn more about his way of being. People diagnosed as “Asperger” are placed in a diagnostic category that requires minimal support, and for this reason they should not be left alone but supported, in order to build a happy and meaningful life. Above all because autism is a life condition, not a disease to be cured, for this reason an early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary work that allows to create functional strategies to confront in a world that is still only fit for neurotypical people is essential “.