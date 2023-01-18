Home Sports Gentile takes the APU and summons the fans: “We need you, together we will win”
Sports

Gentile takes the APU and summons the fans: “We need you, together we will win”

by admin
Gentile takes the APU and summons the fans: “We need you, together we will win”

Determined to win, determined to help Apu Old Wild West win. Alessandro Gentile introduces himself and relaunches the ambitions of the Udinese team that started to win the Serie A2 championship and found itself starting again in the middle of the season from a new coach to new interpreters. Scudetto in Milan, where he was captain of Olimpia. Then the Euroleague, the national team and the NBA dream, chosen by the Houston Rockets and twice close to moving to Texas, Nando’s son is well loaded. “I came to Udine to win. We’re not ready yet, we’ve changed a few things during the race, let’s say we’re still in the running-in phase: there’s a lot of work to do but the conditions for doing well are all there” . On Sunday’s match, however, Gentile puts on the clothes of the people’s leader and addresses the fans: “We need you, it’s a very important, very difficult match that we absolutely have to win. We look forward to seeing many of you”

02:32

See also  tammy Abraham: 'Me, Roma, Mourinho, the Champions League, England'

You may also like

Not just the Super Cup: the goals of...

Raducioiu: “The Brescia doctor told me they were...

LIVE Juventus, the Shareholders’ Meeting: Agnelli’s farewell and...

Treviso Basket, signed the US center Octavius ​​Ellis

FA Cup replay – Elliott world wave wins...

Gentile takes the APU by the hand and...

Australian Open, who is Ben Shelton the new...

Technical tests of… Tognon: Pordenone tastes synthetic grass

Giroud, world joys: he is among the 30...

Vecchi, here is the shoulder of Pilla: «At...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy