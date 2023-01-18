Determined to win, determined to help Apu Old Wild West win. Alessandro Gentile introduces himself and relaunches the ambitions of the Udinese team that started to win the Serie A2 championship and found itself starting again in the middle of the season from a new coach to new interpreters. Scudetto in Milan, where he was captain of Olimpia. Then the Euroleague, the national team and the NBA dream, chosen by the Houston Rockets and twice close to moving to Texas, Nando’s son is well loaded. “I came to Udine to win. We’re not ready yet, we’ve changed a few things during the race, let’s say we’re still in the running-in phase: there’s a lot of work to do but the conditions for doing well are all there” . On Sunday’s match, however, Gentile puts on the clothes of the people’s leader and addresses the fans: “We need you, it’s a very important, very difficult match that we absolutely have to win. We look forward to seeing many of you”

