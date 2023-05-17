Home » Geoghegan Hart taken away by ambulance – TV Courier
Sports

by admin
After slipping, the British rider was unable to get up and was taken away by ambulance

The Giro d’Italia loses another of its protagonists during the eleventh stage from Camaiore to Tortona. Tao Geoghegan Hart, third up until this morning in the general classification, 5 seconds behind the leader, teammate Geraint Thomas, was forced to retire as a result of a fell to the front of the group, which also saw the pink jersey and Jumbo-Visma captain Primoz Roglic fall to the ground – without consequences. After slipping, the British rider was unable to get up and was taken away by ambulance.

May 17, 2023 – Updated May 17, 2023, 4:50pm

