In 2022, the Briton George Russell (25) will have struck the spirits by scoring more points than his teammate at Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion (275 against 240). An experience that allows him to take stock before the start of the 2023 Championship.
“How is the 2023 George Russell better than the one that debuted at Mercedes a year ago?
I still have a lot to learn and each season that begins confronts you with unknowns. New car, new tires, you have to reinvent yourself. But I learned alongside Lewis to manage my time better, to see how best to exploit a set of rubbers. How to optimize its performance. I am in the best place in the world to progress. With a driver by my side who is still hungry after 17 F1 seasons.
But still ?
I mainly learned complicated GPs for me with the W13. When you push too hard, you don’t fully exploit your potential and that of the car. You have to be disciplined in your approach. When you exceed your limits, you go slower.
“We already know that we are going to be faster in a straight line. »
Does your driving style resemble that of Lewis Hamilton?
We have a fairly similar style, even if, in our settings, we refine things differently. But on the essential points of the car, we are going in the same direction and that is essential. The settings options are just the icing on the cake.
Are you anxious about whether W14 is better than W13?
We made the most of the W13 last year. We fed on the information to work on the W14. We are confident, but with just a day and a half per driver in Bahrain, during the winter tests (February 23-25) since each team is only entitled to one car, we cannot draw any definitive conclusions. We will bet on the development of the W14 during the season, knowing that at Mercedes, we master these processes. We already know that we are going to be faster in a straight line, that we have less aero drag, but knowing how the car will behave downforce is impossible to answer today.
What do you want to find from the W13 on the W14?
Its reliability. In 2022, it allowed us to capitalize on big points against the competition. We were also very good on the starts. We have to keep that. There was also a lot of downforce with this F1, but we were never really able to exploit it. There was potential in this car. I hope that the W14 will allow us to take advantage of it. »