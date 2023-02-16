Are you anxious about whether W14 is better than W13?

We made the most of the W13 last year. We fed on the information to work on the W14. We are confident, but with just a day and a half per driver in Bahrain, during the winter tests (February 23-25) since each team is only entitled to one car, we cannot draw any definitive conclusions. We will bet on the development of the W14 during the season, knowing that at Mercedes, we master these processes. We already know that we are going to be faster in a straight line, that we have less aero drag, but knowing how the car will behave downforce is impossible to answer today.