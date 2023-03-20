Georgia Stanway has made 14 league appearances for Bayern Munich this season, scoring three goals and making three assists

Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway expects a “super difficult” game against Arsenal in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie.

Stanway, a Euro 2022 winner with England, said she was looking forward to facing some of her international team-mates at the Allianz Arena.

She said: “It will be a bit weird. It’s the first time I will have played them while wearing a Bayern Munich shirt.”

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Women’s Super League, five pointes off leaders Chelsea, while Bayern Munich are two points behind Wolfsburg at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Stanway added: “They [Arsenal] are aggressive. They’re ferocious both on and off the ball. They find ways to put the ball in the back of the net and they’ve got players playing really well.”

But asked whether she thought Bayern could win the Champions League this season, the midfielder said: “Absolutely. Champions League football is like no other and the nerves are high, the stress is high, the competition is high.

“You’ve got to be at you’re A-game.”

Bayern play Wolfsburg in a potential title decider on Saturday before Alexander Straus’ side travel to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the second leg.

“The game [against Wolfsburg] is huge, they’re two points ahead of us and to play them is a huge step,” Stanway said.

“We need to get something out of that game and put the pressure on.”

Keeper Zinsberger extends Gunners deal

Arsenal have triggered a one-year option in goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger’s contract, ensuring the Austria international stays at the club until the end of next season.

The 27-year-old moved to Arsenal in 2019 after five years with Bayern and she has since made 59 league appearances for the Gunners.