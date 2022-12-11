Home Sports Georgina defends Ronaldo and attacks Fernando Santos: “He was wrong”
Georgina defends Ronaldo and attacks Fernando Santos: “He was wrong”

Ronaldo’s partner attacks: “You can’t defend those who don’t deserve it, you can’t underestimate the best player in the world, the most powerful weapon”. Elma Aveiro launches the hashtag “fernandosantosout”

“Today your friend and coach decided to make a mistake. That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when he let you onto the pitch, saw how everything had changed, but it was too late. You can’t underestimate the best player in the world, his most powerful ‘weapon’. You can’t defend someone who doesn’t deserve it. Life gives us lessons. Today we didn’t lose, we learned.” This is the Instagram post of Georgina Rodriguez, Argentine model and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup in Qatar. Her reference is obviously to coach Fernando Santos – already criticized by her after the match against Switzerland -, “guilty” of having fielded CR7 too late against Morocco.

The sister

Cristiano’s sister’s post was even heavier: “They killed the man, they killed a national team, they killed a nation”. In the story on Instagram, Elma Aveiro – as reported by the sports newspaper A Bola – launches the hashtag #fernandosantosout, or “Fernando Santos out of the Portuguese national team”.

