Georgina Rodriguez and the 5 million jewels given by Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and the 5 million jewels given by Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, the 29-year-old Spanish girlfriend of the Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo, did not go unnoticed at the Cannes Film Festival. The CR7 companion hit the red carpet and wowed audiences and photographers not only with her black Ali Karoui dress, but with over 123 carats of diamonds hanging around her neck, plus a giant tourmaline that stood out on her Chopard signature necklace worth more than one million euros. The British newspaper The Sun, always very attentive to gossip and every detail concerning celebrities, has elaborated an estimate of Georgina’s capital in jewels. The set of precious stones, diamonds, necklaces, earrings and jewels of all kinds that she owns should by now reach the equivalent of 5 million euros.

