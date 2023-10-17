Gérald Darmanin “ready to watch” the tax exemption for police overtime during the Games

Hearing on Tuesday October 17 before the Law Committee of the National Assembly, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said he “ready to watch” with the ministries of the economy and the budget on the subject of tax exemption for overtime, which will be carried out by agents of the internal security forces during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2024.

Mr. Darmanin was responding to MP Rémy Rebeyrotte (Renaissance), who had asked him what his intentions were in relation to the “desire of representatives of the internal security forces for exceptional tax exemption for overtime to facilitate mobilization at the time of the Games”.

While emphasizing that “for the moment we are not having discussions with the police unions on this point” and recalling that the Prime Minister “announced a bonus for police officers and gendarmes” on the occasion of the Games, the Minister of the Interior said “ready to look at these overtime hours with Bercy, particularly in the event that they lead to a change in bracket of the income tax scale”.

More than 30,000 police officers and gendarmes will be mobilized every day for a big month in the summer of 2024, Mr. Darmanin explained a year ago. In Ile-de-France, between 12,000 and 45,000 members of the police will be called upon depending on the day.

On Tuesday, before the deputies, the minister clarified, however, that he could not “not commit” further on the tax exemption of overtime, “because I know too well how Bercy works”.

Philippe Le Coeur

