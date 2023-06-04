Gerardo Berodia’s first public display of love for Almudena Cid

Almudena Cid, surprised all the viewers of ‘Your face sounds familiar’ with her presence at the gala last Friday

The former gymnast gave a performance imitating Lola Indigo and her theme ‘The school girl’

The former gymnast, Almudena Cid, surprised all the viewers of ‘Your face sounds to me’ with his presence at the gala last Friday. The Olympic athlete was invited to the Antena 3 musical format to perform a performance imitating Lola Indigo, interpreting his famous theme ‘The school girl’.

After retiring from the world of sports in 2008, Almudena has made a career in television, collaborating on programs such as ‘The Anthill’ the presenting ‘War of brains’ con Jesus Vazquez. In addition, she also began a career in the world of interpretation. participating in different series and movies.

Now, he has added this new experience acting in the Atresmedia program and showing how she would be a good participant for subsequent editions.

Yet another challenge Almudena Cid has surpassed and of which his partner Gerardo Berodia, has been proud on social networks. The ex-soccer player is youth squad for Real Madrid and has played in Second B and Third division. Until now they had not made any public display of their relationship, but their words leave no room for doubt.

“Life gave me that you exist in it”. The athlete wrote in his Instagram stories, accompanying the text with a photograph of the characterization of Almudena Cid as Lola Índigo and a heart. Although it is not clear how long they have been together, Some information suggests that their relationship began in August 2022.