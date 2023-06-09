Gerardo Seoane and his goals in Gladbach

ZAt least the contours of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s future are becoming apparent after Gerardo Seoane was introduced as the new coach of the traditional club on Friday. With Nils Schmadtke, the son of the well-known football manager Jörg Schmadtke, a second fresh manager is coming for the specially created position of “sports director license”, and talent promotion and scouting are also to be optimized.

“We have a clear DNA and it’s important that we again use all the potential that is available in this club,” said Roland Virkus, Borussia’s sporting director. What exactly fans thirsty for a fundamental renewal can look forward to, however, remains unclear.

He would like “a team that plays courageously in all phases of the game, honest football that doesn’t appear hesitant,” said Seoane vaguely. Virkus also announced transfers that strengthen the element of “dynamics” in the squad. Seoane, said he trusts his coaching skills, which he developed very successfully in Lucerne, at Young Boys Bern and Bayer Leverkusen, and that it is “important to form a team,” he explained.

Ahead of him and his new players is “a path, a process that you have to go”. Through interpersonal connections, energies are to be released that were lost at some point during the separation processes from former coach Marco Rose and former sports director Max Eberl. Seoane would like “a development not only in football, but also in the mental area”. At this point, 34-year-old Nils Schmadtke will also give impetus, who, in addition to his contacts and expertise as a former scout, should be close to the team.