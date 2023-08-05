Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino Supports BBVA MX League’s Conditions in the Leagues Cup

Title: Gerardo Martino Defends Leagues Cup Conditions as Querétaro Advances

Subtitle: Inter Miami CF’s Next Match in Leagues Cup 2023 Scheduled Against FC Dallas

In a recent press conference, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, the former technical director of the Mexican National Team and the newly-appointed coach of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, expressed his disagreement with complaints about the competitive disadvantage faced by BBVA MX League teams in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Despite the matches being held exclusively in the United States, Martino argued that Mexican soccer clubs willingly agreed to the terms of the competition and should accept the current conditions.

Supporting his stance, Martino emphasized that all participating Liga MX teams were involved in the creation and approval of the Leagues Cup. He noted that it was not a situation where one group was forced to participate while the other was coerced, hence implying that any grievances should have been brought up beforehand. “If these conditions are accepted, you speak before or shut up forever,” Martino asserted.

However, while only Querétaro has secured a spot in the Round of 16 thus far, ‘Tata’ Martino did not acknowledge Major League Soccer (MLS) as the superior competition in Concacaf. He acknowledged the growth of MLS but emphasized the strength and quality within Liga MX teams, citing their deep and valuable squads as a defining factor.

Martino also highlighted the level of competitiveness within the Leagues Cup, particularly in regards to penalty shootouts. He pointed out the close matchups on Thursday nights, noting that teams such as Pachuca, Atlas, and Cruz Azul were eliminated through nerve-wracking penalty shootouts.

In terms of Inter Miami CF’s involvement in the Leagues Cup 2023, their next match in the round of 16 is set against FC Dallas on August 6. The specific time of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

To watch the live broadcast of the FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF match in the Eighth Final of the Leagues Cup 2023, viewers can tune in through Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

As the Leagues Cup 2023 continues to unfold, soccer fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the outcome of these top-level inter-league matchups.

