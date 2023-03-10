original title:German Badminton Open: Men’s singles three will advance, Shi Yuqi stops in the first round

On the 8th local time, the first round of the 2023 German Badminton Open began. Chinese players Li Shifeng, Lu Guangzu, and Zhao Junpeng successfully advanced to the second round of the men’s singles. In a focus match, Chinese player Shi Yuqi lost to Japanese star Kento Momota.

Facing the famous Thai player and second seed Kunlavut, Li Shifeng took the lead and won the first game with 21:15. When he led Kunlavut 7:4 in the second game, the latter chose to retire due to a foot injury. Li Shifeng will face Danish veteran Vittinghas in the next round.

Shi Yuqi faced Kento Momota in the first round. His condition was mediocre and he made many mistakes. In the end, he lost to his old opponent at 16:21 and 15:21. Lu Guangzu and Zhao Junpeng respectively defeated Czech player Lauda and Azerbaijan player Rechayo to advance to the second round.

In the women’s singles competition, the Chinese team sent five players, all of whom advanced except Han Yue. Chen Yufei defeated the American player Wang Yuanli in two straight games, and she will face the French player Qi Xuefei in the next round; the defending champion He Bingjiao defeated the Estonian player Kuba at 21:15 and 21:17; Zhang Yiman and Wang Zhiyi also successfully eliminated their respective teams. opponent. Han Yue lost to Thailand’s Ge Tong at 16:21, 21:18 and 17:21. The latter will face South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun in the second round.

In the doubles, China‘s mixed doubles team Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping defeated the German team Schell/Workman at 21:15 and 21:10; the women’s doubles team Du Yue/Xia Yuting successfully advanced, and Li Wenmei/Liu Xuanxuan lost. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi, two strong men’s doubles pairs of the Chinese team, unexpectedly encountered Waterloo. (Reporters Xu Shihao and Ji Ye)