German basketball players: “I have no words, only emotions”

“I have no words, only emotions”

Strong nerves in the crucial seconds: Germany defeated the Czech Republic at the European Basketball Championship

In a dramatic game, the German women’s basketball team secured a ticket for the Olympic qualification at the European Championships. The victory after extra time against the Czech Republic means the best European Championship result since 1997. After that it gets very emotional.

After the drama with a happy ending, many tears of joy flowed in Ljubljana. The German basketball players first danced exuberantly across the floor, then the party in the dressing room took its course. “I have no words, only emotions,” said match winner Leonie Fiebich on Saturday after the 71:69 after extra time against the Czech Republic in the placement round of the European Championship. The narrow victory secured the players a ticket for one of the qualifying tournaments for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Because the Olympic host France is automatically qualified for the summer games as a European Championship semi-finalist, sixth place at the European Championship is enough to take part in a qualifying tournament in February 2024. Germany secured this by beating the Czech Republic and the game for fifth place against Serbia on Sunday (2:15 p.m. / Magentasport) is now meaningless.

Fiebich hits 0.4 seconds before the end

“I’m incredibly proud of our team. We won this game as a team,” said Fiebich, who had a decisive influence on the win. When Germany looked certain to lose, the Spain Legionnaire equalized with 0.4 seconds left. And in the final seconds of extra time, Fiebich kept her nerves when she scored the crucial two points from the free-throw line.

Devastated: Czech Republic’s Renata Brezinova after losing to Germany

“I have never been part of such a roller coaster ride. I’ve already grown a few new gray hairs,” said national coach Lisa Thomaidis, who has only been in office for about a month and previously looked after an absolutely top team with Canada. Germany, on the other hand, traveled to Slovenia as a clear outsider. For the German basketball players it was the first participation in the European Championship in twelve years. Participation in the Olympic qualification exceeds all expectations. “I’m completely enthusiastic about this team,” said association president Ingo Weiss.

