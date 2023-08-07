German climber Alexander Megos surprisingly wins bronze at the World Cup

Actually, Alexander Megos hadn’t expected it at all. He had climbed well on Sunday evening in the final of the lead competition at the World Championships in Bern – but probably not good enough for a medal. And not good enough for his own claims either. It wasn’t quite the “climbing performance” that he had hoped for, Megos said on Monday, one or two mistakes were too many.

So he was in third place before the two best climbers in the semi-finals, the Czech favorite Adam Ondra and the British young star Toby Roberts, walked to the wall. But both blundered early on in the route, not only to Megos’ astonishment – and the German top climber was left with bronze.

The podium of the top three was characteristic of the movement that young challengers have recently brought to the top of the world sport climbing: Gold went to the oldest finalist, the Austrian Jakob Schubert, 32 years, silver to the youngest, the Japanese Sorato Anraku, 16 years , Bronze to Megos, 29 years. For Megos, fourth in the semifinals, it was also confirmation of his consistent World Cup season in lead climbing. For him, the evening was rounded off by the “incredible atmosphere” at the World Championships in Bern, the enthusiasm of the spectators who were knowledgeable about climbing: “I’ve rarely experienced such an audience,” said Megos.

What does that mean for the Olympic qualification, the combination of the disciplines lead and bouldering, which starts on Wednesday and the top three of which will be in Paris in 2024? “It’s a completely different competition,” Megos said. For the direct qualification he sees “only a small chance” for himself. Because: “In bouldering, many are better than me.”

The daily form will be important and also the construction of the routes that have to be mastered. Basically, however, so much has changed in bouldering in recent years that it is often not easy for more experienced athletes such as Megos, Schubert or Ondra to adapt to all the new elements and requirements.

It’s “a crazy challenge,” said Schubert in Bern – but it’s what makes bouldering so interesting for him. Many young climbers grew up with these difficulties, like the Japanese Sorato Anraku. The press conference in Bern still gave him problems, of a linguistic nature, because of the English. But they, too, had answered the question at the latest as to whether he believed he could get even better. Then Sorato Anraku answered like a shot: “Yes!”

