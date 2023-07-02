German equestrian legend Beerbaum retires

Ludger Beerbaum announced the end of his equestrian career in Aachen on Sunday. The four-time Olympic champion is the world‘s most successful show jumper after Hans Günter Winkler, who died in 2018. Among other things, the 59-year-old German won eight gold medals at world and European championships.

The decision to end his active career was made spontaneously. “I can look back on a great time as a rider, have traveled the whole world and had wonderful experiences,” said Beerbaum when saying goodbye: “Now the time has come to make room for the younger generation. It is a pleasure for me to take this step, which is not easy for me, at the most beautiful tournament in the world.”

“Keep dedicating my life to equestrian sport”

Among other things, he had won the Grand Prix of Aachen three times, most recently in 2003. His success statistics also include nine German championships. “I will continue to devote my life to equestrian sport,” he announced: “I can’t be completely without riding, because this was and is my purpose in life. That’s why I will continue to train horses and occasionally show them at tournaments on a small scale.” He also trades horses and organizes tournaments.

At the beginning of March, Beerbaum fell at the tournament in Doha and broke his leg. He only made his comeback at the beginning of the month – only to end his career after all. At the Grand Prix on Sunday, in front of 40,000 spectators, he finished 25th with the mare Mila after a mistake at the water jump.

Victory went to Marcus Ehning for the third time. The 42-year-old prevailed in the jump-off. In the decision of the 1.5 million euro test, Ehning in the saddle of Stargold made the fastest faultless ride and pushed Daniel Deußer into second place.