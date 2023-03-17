Home Sports German Fencing Federation returns World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim
Sports

German Fencing Federation returns World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim

by admin
German Fencing Federation returns World Cup in Tauberbischofsheim

Status: 03/16/2023 11:04 am

The German Fechter-Bund reacted to the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes by the world association FIE and gave back the organization of the Tauberbischofsheim World Cup.

“The World Cup would have been one of the first where this decision would have had to be implemented,” said DFeB President Claudia Bokel: “For the Executive Committee, it is currently inconceivable how this should have happened.”

Solidarity with Ukraine

The solidarity of the DFeB, Bokel continued, applies “as before to the people in Ukraine who are suffering from the war of aggression”. They accept the FIE’s decision, but want to “send a clear signal that we would have preferred a different result and that there are still a number of unresolved implementation issues from the world association, which make it impossible to hold a tournament”.

For the coming weeks, the German Fechter-Bund announced talks with athletes and the coaching staff to find out how an optimal Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 can be designed under the current conditions.

“As much as we would have liked to give our athletes the opportunity to use home advantage on the way to the Olympic Games in Paris, the circumstances do not make a different decision possible,” said Bokel.

The decision of the world association causes controversy

On March 10, the world association spoke out in favor of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions again. The FIE’s decision, adopted by a two-thirds majority, affects the individual and team competitions and will apply from April, subject to any recommendations or future decisions by the International Olympic Committee.”

See also  Carry forward the spirit of struggle and improve governance capabilities——Create a good external environment for the construction of a strong sports country_Huao Xingkong | Sports Industry Platform

You may also like

SuperChallenger of Phoenix 2023: Berrettini wins again, Bellucci...

Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight international gold...

A big heart for people with disabilities

Sarri, “Lazio out of the Conference due to...

Indian Wells: Defending champions Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final

Matchday 25 in the Bundesliga: This is how...

Indian Wells, Sinner beats Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 6-4...

Draw against Mainz: Hertha BSC – subterranean good

2023 March Madness live updates: Princeton stuns Arizona;...

Chinese boxer Lu Bin wins WBA super flyweight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy