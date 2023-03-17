Status: 03/16/2023 11:04 am

The German Fechter-Bund reacted to the re-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes by the world association FIE and gave back the organization of the Tauberbischofsheim World Cup.

“The World Cup would have been one of the first where this decision would have had to be implemented,” said DFeB President Claudia Bokel: “For the Executive Committee, it is currently inconceivable how this should have happened.”

Solidarity with Ukraine

The solidarity of the DFeB, Bokel continued, applies “as before to the people in Ukraine who are suffering from the war of aggression”. They accept the FIE’s decision, but want to “send a clear signal that we would have preferred a different result and that there are still a number of unresolved implementation issues from the world association, which make it impossible to hold a tournament”.

For the coming weeks, the German Fechter-Bund announced talks with athletes and the coaching staff to find out how an optimal Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 can be designed under the current conditions.

“As much as we would have liked to give our athletes the opportunity to use home advantage on the way to the Olympic Games in Paris, the circumstances do not make a different decision possible,” said Bokel.

The decision of the world association causes controversy

On March 10, the world association spoke out in favor of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in international competitions again. The FIE’s decision, adopted by a two-thirds majority, affects the individual and team competitions and will apply from April, subject to any recommendations or future decisions by the International Olympic Committee.”