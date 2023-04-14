qualification

The word qualification has 2 meanings: First, the word stands for a kind of application round. There are often qualifications for sporting events such as the soccer world championship. Then many teams play against each other in the qualifiers, and the best of them get to play in the World Championship. However, the word qualification also describes how well someone is suited to a task. For example, if someone has successfully studied medicine at university, then they have the qualifications to become a doctor.