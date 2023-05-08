German hockey players were eventually joined by Detroit defenseman Seider

He told us that he had fully recovered from his injuries and was 100% ready to go. We are glad to see his commitment and energy. He received permission from the Red Wings, so nothing stands in the way of his chances at the World Cup, said the sports editor of the German federation on his website, Christian Knast.

Seider scored 42 points for 5 goals and 37 assists in 82 games last season. In total, he won the Calder Trophy for the best rookie in the NHL with 164 games and 92 points (12+80). At the WC, he played 23 duels and collected 14 points (4+10). In 2021 in Riga, he was voted the best defender of the tournament and also made it to the All Star team.

Seider won’t be able to go to the tournament against the United States in Munich. Nmci enters the tournament in Group A in Tampere on Friday against Vdsk.