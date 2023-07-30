German junior driver Sophia Flörsch writes Formula 3 history | Motorsports

Great! The young German driver Sophia Flörsch (22) cleared six points in the main race of Formula 3 in Spa/Belgium.

In the car from PHM Racing by Charouz, she finished a strong 7th place. This makes her the first woman to score points in the current formats of the Formula 1 junior classes (Formula 2 and Formula 3).

Flörsch (car number 29) in a duel with Rodin Carlin (20)

Foto: Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Great performance by Flörsch and her German team!

She had already scored in Austria with 9th place, but was disqualified because her car violated technical regulations. The stewards criticized the end plates of the front wing.

The race winner was Taylor Barnard for Jenzer Motorsport, his teammate Nikita Bedrin finished third.

