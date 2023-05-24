German media: Compared with himself, Kimmich is more worried about Bayern’s future. He may not renew his contract until next year at the earliest.

Original title: German media: Compared with himself, Kimmich is more worried about Bayern’s future, and he may not renew his contract until next year at the earliest

Live broadcast, May 22, German media sport1 reported that Kimmich did not consider leaving Bayern this summer to seek new challenges, but he is at the most difficult stage of his career and is very worried about Bayern’s current situation and future.

Kimmich now faces an all-out season with Bayern after a disastrous defeat at the World Cup. The midfielder always made it very clear that he valued failures and setbacks, and reflected and questioned himself in the process. For him, this is the toughest stage of his career.

And is that why he wanted a fresh start this summer? Not really. Even if there are rumors that Barcelona want to sign him to replace Busquets, these are not true. In addition: Bayern’s top management also regards him as not for sale.

Sport1 sources say Kimmich is nonetheless concerned by the various chaotic events that have unfolded on Sebena Avenue in recent months. He is more worried about the club’s future than himself.

The club’s competitive development has worried Kimmich for a long time. It is worth mentioning that in the past few years, Kimmich has repeatedly expressed his desire to maintain stability in the coaching position. The occasion said so. But this wish did not come true.

In particular, Nagelsmann’s dismissal had a great impact on him, and he also talked about his regrets afterwards, and this is not surprising: there is no other player in the Bayern team who is as close to Nagels as he is. Man gets along so well, but that doesn’t mean he has a problem with current coach Tuchel.

Quite the opposite: in recent weeks he has developed a good connection with Tuchel because he is ambitious, he is open to speaking, he has a critical view of issues on the pitch. His teammates sometimes even say that he is a bit too persistent.

And that’s Kimmich’s nature: he likes to win and hates to lose. He is now facing a season without a championship, so the second half of the season is particularly bitter and unacceptable for him. During the period, except for a few cases, he has shown a very high level, almost alone in the midfield. Organizational work, a total of 46 appearances involved in 18 goals.

Kimmich’s disappointment runs deep, so he will be keeping a close eye on what happens at Sabena Avenue in the coming months. His contract ends in 2025, and a renewal won’t be an issue until 2024 at the earliest.

Before that, what Kimmich wants to know is which direction the club’s plans are heading. For him, there is one question that is very important to answer: Can Bayern still participate in the competition for the Champions League in the future?

According to the Sport1 report, foreign clubs, especially Spanish teams, have always attracted Kimmich. If he wants to take that step, it will be the 29-year-old’s best and possibly last chance after next year’s European Cup at home in Germany.

The article also stated that Bayern’s top executives have also been warned. In the short term they need not worry about Kimmich, who is fully committed to Bayern and has no plans for a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona. But another season like this would be overwhelming for him: He wants to win, not fall in the hole.

