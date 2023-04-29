Home » German national ice hockey team wins in Slovakia
German national ice hockey team wins in Slovakia

Dhe German national ice hockey team also won their second game in preparation for the World Cup against Slovakia. As in the first meeting on Friday, the team of national coach Harold Kreis won 4:3 (1:0, 2:3, 0:0, 0:1), but this time only in extra time. Under Kreis it was the third win in six games.

The Slovaks started the game better and took a 2-0 lead through goals from Pavol Regenda (18′) and Richard Panik (21′). After the connection of Dominik Fischbuch (23rd), Regenda (28th) restored the old distance. At the end of the second period, Fischbuch (40′) and captain Moritz Müller (40′) equalized the game with a double strike to make it 3:3.

In the final third, the German team had a slight advantage, but they couldn’t get the puck into the opponent’s goal, so the game went into overtime. It took a minute and twelve seconds until Müller scored the 4:3 with his second goal of the day on the power play and thus ensured the second win in a row.

“A Deserved Victory”

“We made good use of the chances we had today. The boys are really happy about this win,” said Kreis. Double goal scorer Müller was also satisfied: “All in all, it was a significant improvement today and in the end a deserved win.”

