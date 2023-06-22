German Open: Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon title defence preparations hurt

Elena Rybakina had not played since the French Open before the grass-court event in Berlin

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon title defence preparations suffered a setback when she was beaten in the second round at the German Open.

The second seed, 24, lost 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 6-4 to Croat Donna Vekic in Berlin.

The Kazakh world number three had beaten Russian Polina Kudermetova the previous night, with matches delayed because of rain.

Rybakina was one of seven of the world‘s top-10 ranked women competing at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Vekic faced just two break points against the Kazakh, who pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match earlier this month because of illness.

The Australian Open quarter-finalist saved them both and went on to end Rybakina’s eight-match winning streak on grass.

Rybakina’s Wimbledon final opponent Ons Jabeur also began her grass-court season with defeat in Germany on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, French third seed Caroline Garcia secured her place in the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Jaimee Fourlis.

Maria Sakkariwho reached the semi-finals of the US and French Opens in 2021, beat Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2, having fallen short against the Frenchwoman in Nottingham last week.

Czech Marketa VondrousovaRoland Garros runner-up in 2019, beat Canadian 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (7-0) 7-5 in one of several first-round matches that was postponed to Wednesday because of the rain.

Having reached the semi-finals of the Libema Open in the Netherlands last week, Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich continued her strong grass-court form with a 6-4 6-4 victory over two-time Grand Slam champion and compatriot Victoria Azarenka.

Former world number one Azarenka also suffered a shock defeat last week by American teenager Ashlyn Krueger at the Libema Open.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Peter Kvitov also progressed with a swift 6-1 6-1 win over Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

Tsitsipas out in Germany but Medvedev progresses

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 loss to Chilean world number 28 Nicolas Jarry at the Halle Open in Germany.

It marks the third successive time the world number five has been knocked out in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Jarry will face home favourite Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals after he beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2 6-4 to progress.

Having overcome Dominic Thiem on Tuesday, French Open semi-finalist Zverev completed another comprehensive straight-set win and will be hoping to replicate that form at Wimbledon, where he has never gone beyond the fourth round.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedevthe top seed and runner-up at the grass-court tournament last year, beat Serb Laslo Djere 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 to reach the last eight, where he will meet Spanish seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Medvedev, 27, missed Wimbledon last year after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

“Grass is so tough for me,” former US Open champion Medvedev said.

“When I see top players like Roger [Federer]from one side they can seem like aliens but you try to see the best in them and how they are able [to] perform on this surface.”

