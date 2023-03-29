Home Sports German professional Christian Dissinger moves to Qatar
Sports

German professional Christian Dissinger moves to Qatar

by admin
German professional Christian Dissinger moves to Qatar

WChristian Dissinger will probably never forget this June 29, 2022. It was the day his club told him he could leave despite the contract. Dissinger, 31, is a level-headed guy. But it seems as if these words came as a shock at the time: “Bucharest looked like a good project. This wasn’t a switch to an open fire. I should help build something. In hindsight, I wasn’t the only one who didn’t fit – I was just sorted out. That is the ugly truth.”

Dinamo Bucharest had bought Egyptian Ali Zein for Dissinger’s position. And the Germans were thereby neutralized. After titles in Kiel (cup winner 2017) and Skopje (Champions League 2019), after the highlights as European champion and third place at the Olympic Games in 2016, this once greatest German talent suddenly hung in Bucharest. Practice, practice, practice. For three quarters of a year. No prospect of games. Frustration. Care for? Dissinger says, “I wouldn’t go so far as to say I was in a depression. But I doubted myself. I didn’t just lie around and question everything. But inaction gnawed at me.”

“That’s why it’s not all bad”

His situation has since improved: he terminated his contract in Bucharest in mid-March and found a new club – in Qatar. At Al-Duhail SC, Dissinger wants to win four titles by the end of July and use the adventure as a new start: “I want to rediscover the fun in handball. I feel better than when I was 24 or 25 because I don’t have 70 games a year.”

But Qatar? Dissinger says: “I spoke to my fiancée, my mother, my manager and friends who were here. I know that I will be criticized for this in Germany. Of course I read what was written during the World Cup. It was granted under strange conditions. But that’s not why everything is bad in Qatar. I’ve been here for three weeks now and I think a lot of things are exaggerated. I’m in a foreign culture and I’m adapting. It’s Ramadan now, and we non-Muslims shouldn’t drink or eat anything during the day. I want to respect that.” In terms of salary, he says, he’s on the Bucharest level. His fiancee Marija, his dog and his cat stayed there.


In 2019, Christian Dissinger won the Champions League with Vardar Skopje.
:


Image: dpa

Dissinger’s career seems unusual. When top German clubs wanted him, the 202-centimetre-long Ludwigshafener went to Schaffhausen in 2011 to play in the Champions League. Two years later he joined Atlético Madrid – although he was lying flat with his second cruciate ligament tear. But Atlético’s handball division went bankrupt. Dissinger started again in Nettelstedt and caught sight of Alfred Gislason in 2015, who brought him to THW Kiel. This phase was overshadowed by injuries, also in the DHB team.

See also  World swimming championships, a shower of blue medals. More gold in the men's 4x100 mixed relay. European record in the 1500s for Paltrinieri: "They quoted me at 26, here they are satisfied"

You may also like

Real Madrid’s priority for the right-back, Reece James

Penalty against Eintracht Frankfurt: Next European Cup night...

The FFF comex will meet on Thursday to...

National football team: The newcomers to the DFB...

Australian Grand Prix: Can you name the six...

Nils Petersen: Best joker in Bundesliga history ends...

Arsenal and Aston Villa staff members charged by...

Fifa: Indonesia stripped of right to host Under-20...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel against Din. Bucureşti...

Washington Wizards, negotiating in corso con Kristaps Porzingis

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy