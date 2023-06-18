Home » German struff narrowly misses first ATP title
Jan-Lennard Struff just missed his first title on the ATP tennis tour. The 33-year-old German lost the final of the grass tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday against the American Frances Tiafoe, who was number three, 6:4 6:7 (1/7) 6:7 ​​(8/10). In his third participation in the final, Struff was only missing one point on his premiere title, but he was unable to use a match ball. With his third tournament victory, Tiafoe breaks into the top ten in the world rankings for the first time.

In the 250 tournaments in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the victories went to the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrowa and the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Fourth seeded Alexandrowa successfully defended her title from the previous year with a 4:6 6:4 7:6 (7/3) three-set win over her top seeded compatriot Weronika Kudermetowa. Griekspoor also defeated the Australian Jordan Thompson in three sets 6:7 (4/7) 7:6 (7/3) 6:3. In the first all-British WTA final in 46 years, Katie Boulter beat Jodie Anna Burrage 6-3 6-3 in Nottingham.

Murray wins next Challenger

Also in Nottingham, the Brit Andy Murray won the next Challenger one week after beating the Austrian Jurij Rodionov in the final in Surbiton. The 36-year-old, three-time Grand Slam champion defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6:4 6:4 in the final of the grass tournament.

