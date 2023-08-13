German Super Cup: Dani Olmo ruins Bayern party for Kane – Football

Henry Kane watched Dani Olmo’s golden evening from the bench, author of the three goals (to zero) that gave Leipzig its first German Super Cup. The English forward, who has just arrived at Bayern from Tottenham for 100 million euros, only found space in the 19th minute of the second half. His entry was greeted by the roar of the Allianz Arena, but in the meantime the Spaniard had already scored two of his three goals, scoring in the 3rd and 44th minute of the first half. And in the 23rd minute of the second half, on a penalty, he closed the match, extinguishing any desire for a comeback from the hosts. Indeed, the former Napoli player Kim Min-jae, who came on at the start of the second half, thwarted what would have been the fourth passive goal for the German champions. In Leipzig great impact also for the Dutchman Xavi Simons, midfielder on loan from PSG, a practically unstoppable result.

