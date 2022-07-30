Sports Weekly All Media Reporter Chang Shan

Bayern won RB Leipzig 5-3, won the 3rd consecutive German Super Cup for the second time in the past 7 seasons, and created a single-game scoring record in the German Super Cup (8 goals). In the first half, Muciara passed a shot, and Mane and Pavar scored. In the second half, Andre Silva took the center stage, Halstenberg pulled back 1 goal, Gnabry regained a 3-goal advantage, and Mane’s goal was blown away. Nkunku hit a penalty kick and Mane was ruled offside for the goal. Olmer chased 3-4 and Sane scored at the buzzer.

■ German Super Cup (Leipzig)

RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern

(59′ Halstenberg, 77′ (pen) Nkunku, 89′ Olmer/14′ Muciara, 31′ Mane, 45′ Pavar, 65′ Gnabry, 90 +8′ Sane)

14′ Lucas counterattacked in the penalty area, and Muciara scored with a low shot, 1-0.

31′ Muciara made a direct pass, Gnabry made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Mane advanced, 2-0.

45′ Bayern took a tactical corner kick from the left, Muciara and Muller kicked the wall and crossed, Pavar pushed into the net, 3-0.

56′ Corner taken by Sobosloe from the right, header by Andre Silva.

59′ Nkunku takes a corner kick from the left, Halstenberg headed into the goal, 1-3.

65′ Coman scored the ball, Muller’s shot from the right side of the penalty area was saved by Gulaqi, and Gnabry made up, 4-1.

69′ Gnabry passed the ball from the right, Mane single-handedly shot into the net, but was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

77′ Pavar tackled Olmer, Nkunku scored a penalty, 4-2.

84′ Sane made a straight pass from the right rib, Comang made a cross, and Mane advanced forward, but was ruled out for offside.

89′ Andre Silva counterattacked from the right and dunked De Ligt, then knocked horizontally, Sobosloe made the ball, Olmer pushed into the near corner from the left, 3-4.

90+8′ Davis made a clearance from the penalty area, and Sane scored with a single-handed feint, 5-3.

RB Leipzig squad (343): Gulaci/Simacon (79′ Hugo Novoa), Orban, Halstenberg/Klostermann, Lehmer, Kanpur (52′ Olmer), Henri Kes/Sobosloy (90+1′ Amadou Hydra), Forsberg (52′ Andre Silva), Nkunku

Bayern lineup (4231): Neuer/Pavar(78’Mazrawi), Upamecano(78’De Ligt), Lucas, Davies/Zabitzer, Kimmich/Gnabry (78’Sane), Müller (68′ Gravenberg), Muciara (60’Comang)/Mane