German team players: World Cup group stage exit is like a horror movie team has not been smooth for 4 years

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-02 23:14

Haiwai.com, December 2nd. On December 1st, local time, in the Qatar World Cup Group E match, although the German team defeated the Costa Rica team, they still ranked third in the group due to the disadvantage of goal difference. They stopped the group stage for two consecutive World Cups. . According to a report by Agence France-Presse on the same day, German team player Havertz said after the game that being out of the group stage is like a horror movie, and the team has not gone well in the past 4 years.

Havertz came off the bench in this game and scored two goals. He said after the game: “We learned during the game that the Japanese team was ahead of the Spanish team, and the group ranking was also displayed in the stadium. We hoped that Spain would score, but then noticed that the game was over.” The player said that Germany With the team out of the group stage in this way, it felt like watching a horror movie.

Havertz blamed Germany’s early elimination on failing to play well in their opening game against Japan. He also hinted that German football has not been going well recently. “We must be honest that the team has not been very smooth in the past four years.” In the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, the German team was eliminated in the group stage. In the 2021 European Cup, the German team stopped at the round of 16. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)