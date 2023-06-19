German truck driver arrested

The news of professional cycling is particularly dark in this month of June 2023. When the Tour de Suisse is marked by the death in the race of the young Gino Mäder, the Italian prosecutor’s office announced, on Saturday, the arrest of a driver German driver suspected of having knocked down and caused the death of the former Italian cycling champion Davide Rebellin in November 2022. The man was arrested in Germany.

Read also: Davide Rebellin, the ex-Italian cycling champion, dies hit by a truck

Employee of a Recke company, near Münster (North), he had struck Davide Rebellin, Olympic vice-champion of road cycling in Beijing in 2008, on November 30, 2022 in Montebello Vicentino, in Veneto (Northeast).

The heavyweight had not stopped. Davide Rebellin, 51, but who had ended his professional career a few days earlier, died instantly.

The driver was arrested on Thursday and placed in pre-trial detention in Münster awaiting the decision of the German courts on his surrender to the Italian authorities. He is being prosecuted for manslaughter and failure to assist a person in danger, the prosecution said in a statement.

Identified through surveillance cameras

“Rebellin’s death is attributable exclusively to a combination of shortcomings on the part of the [suspect] in the driving of his truck in the moments preceding the impact”wrote the magistrate in charge of the preliminary investigation in his conclusions.

Investigators identified the driver thanks to surveillance cameras installed near the scene of the accident. Investigations have established that the presumed contact points of the bicycle and the victim on the truck were cleaned with a “concentrated detergent”.

Read also: Cycling: three teams, including that of Gino Mäder, withdraw from the Tour de Suisse, which will continue

Winner of classics seven times in his career (Liège-Bastogne-Liège, three times the Flèche wallonne, the Amstel Gold Race, the Clasica San Sebastian and the Zurich Championship), including a resounding hat-trick in the Ardennes in 2004, Davide Rebellin was one of the best one-day racing specialists of his generation.

But he had tested positive for EPO several months after the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and was definitively sentenced to a two-year suspension, effectively losing his Olympic silver medal.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

He had nevertheless remained on the professional circuit and continued to run big races in the mid-2010s.

The World with AFP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

