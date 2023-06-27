German volleyball players successful in Nations League

The jet lag was harder to beat than the Dominican Republic. But even the hardships of travel didn’t stop the German women’s volleyball team from playing the third part of their world tour as part of the Nations League.

In Suwon (South Korea) the team of national coach Vital Heynen won 3:1 against the team from the Caribbean. It was the seventh victory in the ninth game for the German women’s volleyball team, who had previously played surprisingly well at the tournaments in Japan and Brazil as part of the global tournament series and now have the best chance of making it into the final round.

In view of the tough schedule, Heynen knew: “Everyone is tired”. His stipulation was therefore: “It’s about controlling the game and not making any mistakes.” Nevertheless, his players managed to take the necessary risk, serve well and serve a total of nine aces. “That was our big advantage,” analyzed outside attacker Lena Stigrot, who contributed 19 points to the win and was the best attacker alongside Hanna Orthmann (20).

The 28-year-old Stigrot is one of the more experienced in a young team that impresses with its energy and in which the only 16-year-old Leana Grozer, daughter of volleyball legend Georg Grozer, made her senior national team debut against the Dominican Republic . For Lena Stigrot, the interaction with the young people means great joy: “We are a great group and have fun together, you can see that on the field.”