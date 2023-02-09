Here are the words of coach Magro: “

It was an important match for us and for the table: we knew it would be difficult, despite Cluj’s position in the table, which is a team capable of rebounding well, a statistic in which they are the best in the Eurocup. Just their physicality was difficult to contain. I saw a very good effort from the team: it’s a formation that is alive and continues to fight but we had already seen it in Bourg and with Bologna. I’m happy with the standings and because it’s important for us to give this victory to the owners and the fans: we’re doing our best to win as many as possible, but every match isn’t a given and we have to be ready for another important match against Sassari. We tried to make tactical adjustments, slightly changing the defense on the pick and roll: we wanted to send the ball carrier to the back but he wasn’t paying. We were paying for their off-the-ball game, which they took too much advantage of: then I must say that in the result of the first half there had been some whistles that hadn’t helped to pick up the pace. In my opinion, the big step forward was the discipline in trying to build in attack, through patience and the quality of the blocks. Compared also to the match against Ulm and Bourg, they are very physical: they decided to press all the way and all in all we were good at reacting. We beat their doubles well and after 4 games in a row that he didn’t score from 3 points, Della Valle also released himself, but as he had already done in the last few games, he was still good at sharing the ball. Then it is clear that the final 13/27 from 3 points helps”. They were especially good in the first part to keep the team in line offensively and defensively then in the second half with another round of substitutions: then Cournooh exploited his ability to attack and I decided not to put Nikolic back on, who had played very well anyway . Some situations in particular exalted him and I decided to ride him: the more time passed they leveled up and deservedly closed the game. I also liked the fact that despite the gap we played until the end. “I’m sorry that this game, which in my opinion was very serious and gives us the chance to get a foot in the Top 16, seems to have less value than having lost a race or two at the last second in the championship. Every match must be approached in the best possible way and every victory is never taken for granted: I still think that this team has never given the impression of not caring or giving up”.

“We had also played a good game against Virtus, in which we had the ball to draw or to win against a strong team like Bologna: we are experiencing a moment in which the quality of the game has improved and we have fewer breaks and more discipline in difficult moments . After Bologna we had shown the videos on the balls lost in a trivial way against Virtus, but after the 5 balls lost in the first minutes the team had done better and tonight we were lucid too, losing only 9 balls, a couple of which were really naive. You try to fight under the basket: tonight it was really difficult because the opponents were very big. They are a team that has lost games with a bit of bad luck and they have a remarkable roster, which like us has had to deal with various injuries: ours is another serious game that gives continuity after the last few outings. And let’s not forget that Petrucelli is back, which means a lot to us, even though he’s not yet in top form: having him, also from a mental point of view for his teammates, is an important thing”.