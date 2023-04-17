Germani Brescia, with Derthona top in evaluation for Caupain

Source LBA Germani Brescia beat Bertram Yachts Tortona away after extra time with a score of 77-90.

The Lombards, with their fourth consecutive victory, remain hanging from the playoff zone occupying ninth position in the standings, on equal points with the eighth in the standings (Pesaro).

19 points in extra time scored by Brescia (9 by Kenny Gabriel with 3 triples) against 6 by Tortona, for a final gap of 13 points.

Second consecutive performance with over 100 final evaluation for coach Magro’s team (106), after the 104 obtained against Verona last week. The company seasonal record remains the 116 of the victory against Trieste on matchday 21.

Brescia, without Amedeo Della Valle, relies on John Petrucelli who scores 23 points in 33 minutes, returning to score more than twenty points after the 22 scored in the defeat against Pesaro on the twenty-first day.

For the fifth time in this championship, the Italian-American from Brescia scores at least twenty points: the personal seasonal record is the 31 points he scored against Varese on matchday two. Petrucelli is fourth for average points in the season with 16.7, on a par with his teammate Amedeo Della Valle.

Petrucelli (who finished with an excellent 4/5 from long range against Tortona) has the best three-point shooting average in this league with 52.9%, followed by Spissu from Venice (50%) and Kruslin from Sassari (49.6%). .

21 points (4/6 from two and 3/6 from three) and 27 evaluation, the best in Italy so far, for Troy Caupain play from Brescia who has always led his team to victory since his return after the injury (which took place in the match against Milan).

Caupain stops at 1 point from his best performance in Italy of 22 points achieved against Brindisi on the fourth day. For him, in addition to the evaluation record, also the best rebound attempt (7).