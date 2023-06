Joshua Kimmich saved Germany from a botched anniversary game against Ukraine in the last second on Monday. The 28-year-old captain saved the selection of team boss Hansi Flick on Monday in Bremen at 1,000. Appearance of a German national team with a penalty in injury time a 3:3 (1:2) draw. The guests, battered by the Russian war of aggression, narrowly missed their first win against Germany.

