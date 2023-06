An extraordinary ice hockey world championship finds the usual world champion. The Swiss association meanwhile faces turbulent weeks.

Canada becomes ice hockey world champion for the 28th time in Tampere, but Germany wins silver and a lot of respect. Joel Marklund / Imago

One of the most extraordinary ice hockey world championships in recent years, if not decades, ended on Pentecost Sunday with a result that was anything but unusual. Canada, the record world champions, clinched their 28th title with a 5-2 win in the final against Germany, making them the sole record holders ahead of the exiled Russians.